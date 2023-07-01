Michigan 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Michigan Wolverines' over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 10.5, is tops in the Big Ten.
Michigan Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|10.5
|-125
|+105
|55.6%
Wolverines' 2022 Performance
- Michigan made things happen on both sides of the ball last season, as it ranked 24th-best in total offense (458.8 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (292.1 yards allowed per game).
- Defensively, Michigan was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 20th-best by surrendering just 194.2 passing yards per game. It ranked 82nd on offense (219.9 passing yards per game).
- UM was undefeated on the road last year and was 9-0 at home.
- The Wolverines were undefeated as underdogs (1-0) and went 12-1 as favorites.
Michigan's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Blake Corum
|RB
|1,463 YDS / 18 TD / 104.5 YPG / 5.9 YPC
11 REC / 80 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 5.7 REC YPG
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|2,719 YDS (64.6%) / 22 TD / 5 INT
306 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 21.9 RUSH YPG
|Donovan Edwards
|RB
|991 YDS / 7 TD / 70.8 YPG / 7.1 YPC
18 REC / 200 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 14.3 REC YPG
|Ronnie Bell
|WR
|62 REC / 889 YDS / 4 TD / 63.5 YPG
|Junior Colson
|LB
|94 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Michael Barrett
|LB
|68 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Rod Moore
|DB
|62 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 4 INT
|Mike Sainristil
|WR
|55 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
Wolverines' Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents' combined win total last year (79), the Wolverines have the 19th-hardest schedule in college football.
- Michigan will face the 21st-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (61).
- Michigan's schedule includes seven games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more victories and zero against squads that collected three or fewer wins).
Michigan 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|East Carolina
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|UNLV
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Bowling Green
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Rutgers
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Nebraska
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Minnesota
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Indiana
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Michigan State
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|Purdue
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Penn State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Maryland
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Ohio State
|November 25
|-
|-
