Get all of the statistics you need to know about the Michigan Wolverines' chances of winning the 2023 Big Ten championship or claiming a national championship in the article below.

Want to bet on any of Michigan's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Michigan Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80)

+800 (Bet $10 to win $80) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Michigan's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Michigan 2023 Schedule

Taking into account its opponents' combined win total last season (79), Michigan will have to overcome the 19th-toughest schedule in college football. The Wolverines will suit up for seven games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that recorded nine or more victories and zero squads with fewer than four wins last year.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result East Carolina September 2 1 - UNLV September 9 2 - Bowling Green September 16 3 - Rutgers September 23 4 - @ Nebraska September 30 5 - @ Minnesota October 7 6 - Indiana October 14 7 - @ Michigan State October 21 8 - @ Michigan State October 21 8 - Purdue November 4 10 - @ Penn State November 11 11 - @ Maryland November 18 12 - Ohio State November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.