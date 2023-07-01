Matthew NeSmith will play in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on NeSmith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Matthew NeSmith Insights

NeSmith has finished under par seven times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, NeSmith's average finish has been 34th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, NeSmith has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 36 -4 279 0 13 1 3 $1.7M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 346 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

NeSmith will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,288 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of the field.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 32nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

NeSmith was better than only 12% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

NeSmith failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, NeSmith recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

NeSmith carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that last tournament, NeSmith's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

NeSmith finished the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, NeSmith had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards NeSmith Odds to Win: +15000

