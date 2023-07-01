Martin Laird is in the field at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2. The par-72 course spans 7,370 yards and the purse available is $8,800,000.00.

Martin Laird Insights

Laird has finished under par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Laird has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Laird has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

In his past five events, Laird has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 36 -8 275 0 11 1 1 $758,354

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Laird fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Courses that Laird has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,307 yards, 63 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Laird's Last Time Out

Laird finished in the 33rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 32nd percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Laird was better than only 29% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Laird did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged two).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Laird did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Laird's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

At that last tournament, Laird's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Laird finished the Travelers Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Laird finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

