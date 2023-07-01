Luke Donald will take to the course at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan to compete in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2. It's a par-72 that spans 7,370 yards, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Luke Donald Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Donald has finished below par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Donald has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Donald has had an average finish of 48th.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Donald has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 47 -1 284 0 8 0 0 $342,360

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Donald has an average finishing position of 49th in his past four appearances at this event.

Donald has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Donald finished 49th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Donald has played in the past year has been 115 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Donald's Last Time Out

Donald was in the 47th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 52nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Donald shot better than 61% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Donald shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Donald recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (3.3).

Donald recorded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that last tournament, Donald's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Donald finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Donald recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.7.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

