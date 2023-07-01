Lucas Glover will compete at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at the par-72, 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2.

Lucas Glover Insights

Glover has finished better than par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Glover has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Glover has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 48 -3 282 0 13 1 1 $1.3M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Glover has an average finishing position of 31st in his past three appearances at this event.

Glover has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Glover last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The average course Glover has played in the past year has been 95 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover finished in the 33rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Glover was better than just 12% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Glover fared the same on par-3s as the field average in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Glover had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Glover's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

At that most recent outing, Glover's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Glover ended the Travelers Championship without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Glover finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Glover Odds to Win: +30000

