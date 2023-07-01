The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club will include Lanto Griffin. The event is from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Griffin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Lanto Griffin Insights

Griffin has finished better than par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Griffin has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Griffin's average finish has been 65th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Griffin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 65th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 48 +1 288 0 5 0 0 $252,017

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Griffin has an average finishing position of 23rd in his past two appearances at this event.

Griffin made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 346 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The average course Griffin has played i the last year (7,326 yards) is 44 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin finished in the ninth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship placed him in the 59th percentile.

Griffin shot better than just 12% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Griffin did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Griffin had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.7).

Griffin carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that last outing, Griffin's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Griffin finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 2.9.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Griffin recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +30000

