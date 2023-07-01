The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will have Kyle Stanley in the field from June 29 - July 2 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Stanley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Kyle Stanley Insights

Stanley has finished under par four times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Stanley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Stanley has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Stanley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 62 +2 287 0 3 0 0 $45,347

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Stanley has had an average finishing position of 31st.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 346 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Stanley will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Stanley's Last Time Out

Stanley finished in the 44th percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was below average, putting him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Stanley shot better than 44% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Stanley carded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Stanley had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Stanley's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average (6.3).

At that most recent competition, Stanley's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Stanley ended the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Stanley recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Stanley Odds to Win: +100000

