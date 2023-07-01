Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks is +20000 to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Middleton.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Khris Middleton Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +20000 (43rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Think Khris Middleton will win Clutch Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Khris Middleton 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 22 Points 12.8 281 Rebounds 4.7 103 Assists 4.1 91 Steals 0.7 16 Blocks 0.1 2 FG% 46.8% 108-for-231 3P% 33.0% 29-for-88

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Khris Middleton's Next Game

Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI

NBA TV, MSG, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.