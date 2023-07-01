Kelly Kraft will be in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Kraft at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Kelly Kraft Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Kraft has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Kraft has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Kraft has had an average finish of 59th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 43 -6 277 0 10 0 0 $475,986

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Kraft did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

Kraft missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Kraft has played i the last year (7,299 yards) is 71 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 48 holes.

Kraft shot better than 68% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Kraft fared the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Kraft carded five bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.7).

Kraft's 15 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

In that most recent competition, Kraft's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Kraft ended the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kraft finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

