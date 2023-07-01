The field at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will feature Justin Suh. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $8,800,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,370-yard course from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to bet on Suh at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Justin Suh Insights

Suh has finished under par 11 times and scored 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Suh has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Suh has finished in the top 20 once.

In his past five events, Suh has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Suh hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 38 -2 281 0 19 1 2 $2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Suh failed to make the cut in his last two trips to this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 76 yards longer than the average course Suh has played in the past year (7,294 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Suh's Last Time Out

Suh shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 77th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Suh shot better than just 25% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Suh did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Suh recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Suh's 14 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

In that most recent competition, Suh's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Suh finished the Travelers Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Suh underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Suh Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

