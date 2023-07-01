Joel Dahmen will play at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a bet on Dahmen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Joel Dahmen Insights

Dahmen has finished better than par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dahmen has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Dahmen has had an average finish of 69th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Dahmen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 69th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -4 280 0 14 2 3 $1.4M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Dahmen finished 21st in his only finish at this event in two visits.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Dahmen finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,024 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,370-yard length for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The courses that Dahmen has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,271 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.33 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 0 percentile among all competitors.

Dahmen was better than just 5% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Dahmen shot the same on par-3s as the field average in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Dahmen recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

Dahmen's one birdie or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average (7.6).

At that most recent competition, Dahmen had a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Dahmen ended the Travelers Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Dahmen carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

