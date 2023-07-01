In Week 12 of the 2023 season, James Robinson and the Green Bay Packers will take on the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday. If you're trying to find Robinson's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

James Robinson Injury Status

Robinson is currently listed as active.

Is Robinson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

James Robinson 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 110 CAR, 425 YDS (3.9 YPC), 3 TD 14 TAR, 11 REC, 51 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Robinson and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Robinson Fantasy Insights

Other Packers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

James Robinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 11 66 1 1 3 1 Week 2 Colts 23 64 1 2 14 0 Week 3 @Chargers 17 100 1 3 16 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 29 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 10 27 0 2 12 0 Week 6 @Colts 12 54 0 1 1 0 Week 7 Giants 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 5 17 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 13 48 0 2 5 1 Week 11 @Patriots 7 10 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 4 10 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.