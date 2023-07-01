The 2023 campaign kicks off for Isaiah McDuffie when the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Isaiah McDuffie Injury Status

McDuffie is currently listed as active.

Isaiah McDuffie 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 30 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Isaiah McDuffie 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 11 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

