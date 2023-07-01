Henry Lebioda is set to compete at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, with action from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a bet on Lebioda at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Henry Lebioda Insights

Lebioda has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lebioda has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Lebioda has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Lebioda has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 37 -6 280 0 7 0 0 $345,270

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Lebioda's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been fourth.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Lebioda last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Detroit Golf Club will play at 7,370 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,024.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Lebioda will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,326 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Lebioda's Last Time Out

Lebioda finished in the 0 percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.90 strokes.

His 4.50-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the first percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.15).

Lebioda was better than just 12% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Lebioda failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Lebioda recorded seven bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.6).

Lebioda's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average (4.1).

In that last competition, Lebioda's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Lebioda ended the U.S. Open without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Lebioda outperformed the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Lebioda Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.