Harry Higgs will compete at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2. The par-72 course spans 7,370 yards and the purse available is $8,800,000.00.

Harry Higgs Insights

Higgs has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 14 rounds, Higgs has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Higgs has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Higgs has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 27 -9 277 0 11 0 1 $765,818

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Higgs has not finished inside the top 20 in his past three appearances at this event.

Higgs has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Higgs last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 346 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 80 yards longer than the average course Higgs has played in the past year (7,290 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.92 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 85th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Higgs was better than 82% of the competitors (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Higgs carded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Higgs did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Higgs carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that last competition, Higgs' showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Higgs finished the RBC Canadian Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Higgs underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

