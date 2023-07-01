Harry Hall is in 83rd place, at -1, after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Looking to place a wager on Harry Hall at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Harry Hall Insights

Hall has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Hall has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Hall has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

Hall has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Hall has qualified for the weekend in five tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 38 -7 264 0 16 1 3 $846,124

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Hall finished 83rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,030 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

The average course Hall has played i the last year (7,278 yards) is 92 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall finished in the 19th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 55th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Hall was better than 68% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Hall did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Hall carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Hall's nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

In that most recent competition, Hall's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Hall ended the Travelers Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hall finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Hall Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hall's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.