Greyson Sigg is in the field at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2. The par-72 course spans 7,370 yards and the purse available is $8,800,000.00.

Greyson Sigg Insights

Sigg has finished below par eight times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Sigg has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Sigg has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 35 -7 277 0 19 0 2 $1.5M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Sigg last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Sigg has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,246 yards, 124 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Sigg's Last Time Out

Sigg was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 77th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Sigg shot better than 68% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.55.

Sigg shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Sigg carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.7).

Sigg's 12 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

In that last tournament, Sigg's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Sigg ended the Travelers Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Sigg finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

