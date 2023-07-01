The field at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will feature Estanislao Goya. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $8,800,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,370-yard course from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a bet on Goya at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Estanislao Goya Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Goya has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 18 rounds, Goya has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five events, Goya has had an average finish of 48th.

Goya has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Goya has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 47 -5 281 0 12 0 0 $339,930

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 71 yards longer than the average course Goya has played in the past year (7,299 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Goya's Last Time Out

Goya was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which placed him in the 44th percentile of the field.

Goya shot better than 58% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Goya shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Goya carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.8).

Goya's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average (6.8).

In that most recent competition, Goya's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.5).

Goya finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Goya finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

