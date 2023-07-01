The 2023 season kicks off for Eric Wilson when the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Eric Wilson Injury Status

Wilson is currently not on the injured list.

Eric Wilson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Packers Players

Eric Wilson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 8 @Bills 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

