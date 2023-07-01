Eastern Michigan 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 season win total set for the Eastern Michigan Eagles, seven, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.
Eastern Michigan Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|7
|-120
|-105
|54.5%
Eagles' 2022 Performance
- Eastern Michigan averaged 365.5 yards per game on offense last season (88th in FBS), and it gave up 376.8 yards per game (66th) on the other side of the ball.
- Eastern Michigan put up 224.2 passing yards per game on offense last year (76th in FBS), and it allowed 221.2 passing yards per game (57th) on the other side of the ball.
- Last year EMU was 3-3 at home and 5-1 away.
- When favorites, the Eagles were 4-2. When underdogs, they went 5-2.
Eastern Michigan's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Samson Evans
|RB
|1,167 YDS / 15 TD / 89.8 YPG / 4.7 YPC
|Taylor Powell
|QB
|2,114 YDS (64.8%) / 16 TD / 8 INT
-96 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -7.4 RUSH YPG
|Tanner Knue
|WR
|46 REC / 637 YDS / 9 TD / 49.0 YPG
|Austin Smith
|QB
|774 YDS (57.1%) / 6 TD / 4 INT
255 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 19.6 RUSH YPG
|Jose Ramirez
|DL
|47 TKL / 14.0 TFL / 12.0 SACK
|Joseph Sparacio
|LB
|53 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Chase Kline
|LB
|39 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Grant Trueman
|DL
|17 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT
Eagles' Strength of Schedule
- The Eagles are playing the second-easiest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last season).
- In terms of difficulty, using its MAC opponents' combined win total last season, Eastern Michigan will be facing the 102nd-ranked conference schedule this year.
- Eastern Michigan has a schedule that includes three games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (zero of those teams won nine or more games and three of them collected less than four wins).
Eastern Michigan 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Howard
|September 1
|-
|-
|2
|@ Minnesota
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|UMass
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Jacksonville State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Central Michigan
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Ball State
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Kent State
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Northern Illinois
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Western Michigan
|October 28
|-
|-
|11
|@ Toledo
|November 8
|-
|-
|12
|Akron
|November 14
|-
|-
|13
|@ Buffalo
|November 21
|-
|-
