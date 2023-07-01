Dylan Wu is in third place, at -7, after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Dylan Wu Insights

Wu has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 13 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Wu has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Wu has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -6 267 0 17 1 2 $1.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Wu's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been third.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Wu finished third on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,030 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

The average course Wu has played in the past year has been 71 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 46th percentile among all competitors.

Wu shot better than only 12% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Wu fared the same on par-3s as the field average in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Wu did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Wu's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average (7.6).

At that last outing, Wu carded a bogey or worse on one of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Wu finished the Travelers Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Wu finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Wu Odds to Win: +2500

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

