Held from June 29 - July 2, Doc Redman will compete in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Looking to place a bet on Redman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Doc Redman Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Redman has shot below par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Redman has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Redman has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Redman has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -8 276 0 8 0 0 $412,372

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Redman's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 27th.

Redman has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Redman finished 57th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,024 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,370-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course Redman has played i the last year (7,284 yards) is 86 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Redman's Last Time Out

Redman was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 32nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Redman shot better than 48% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Redman shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Redman recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Redman's six birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

At that last outing, Redman's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Redman finished the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Redman finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

