The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan features Davis Thompson. The par-72 course spans 7,370 yards and the purse is $8,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 29 - July 2.

Davis Thompson Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Thompson has shot below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Thompson has had an average finish of 63rd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 47 -4 282 0 12 1 2 $1.6M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Courses that Thompson has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,314 yards, 56 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was poor, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

Thompson shot better than 91% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Thompson shot the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Thompson carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.7).

Thompson carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that last tournament, Thompson had a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Thompson finished the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Thompson finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +20000

