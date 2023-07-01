David Lipsky is set for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club (par-72) in Detroit, Michigan from June 29 - July 2. The purse is $8,800,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Lipsky at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

David Lipsky Insights

Lipsky has finished below par nine times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Lipsky has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Lipsky has finished in the top 20 twice.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 35 -5 278 0 16 1 2 $1.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Lipsky played this event was in 2022, and he finished 37th.

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 346 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,024).

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 121 yards longer than the average course Lipsky has played in the past year (7,249 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of competitors.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 77th percentile of the field.

Lipsky was better than just 25% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Lipsky carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged two).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Lipsky recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Lipsky recorded more birdies or better (13) than the field average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Lipsky's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Lipsky ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Lipsky underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Lipsky Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.