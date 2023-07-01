Danny Willett will play at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at the par-72, 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to bet on Willett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Danny Willett Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Willett has finished under par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Willett has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Willett has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Willett finished 54th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 35 -5 281 0 13 1 2 $2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Willett's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 46th.

Willett has made the cut in each of his last three trips to this event.

Willett finished 67th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course Willett has played i the last year (7,273 yards) is 97 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Willett's Last Time Out

Willett was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Willett shot better than just 5% of the competitors (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Willett shot the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Willett did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

Willett's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that last tournament, Willett had a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Willett ended the Travelers Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Willett had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

+20000

