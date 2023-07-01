Damian Lillard 2023-24 NBA Clutch POY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
In terms of odds to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard is currently +350 -- continue reading for more stats and info.
Damian Lillard Clutch POY Odds
- Clutch Player Odds: +350 (1st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $350)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (19th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)
Damian Lillard 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Points
|26.3
|658
|Rebounds
|4.4
|110
|Assists
|7.0
|175
|Steals
|1.1
|27
|Blocks
|0.2
|5
|FG%
|44.0%
|190-for-432
|3P%
|37.6%
|82-for-218
Damian Lillard's Next Game
- Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:30 PM
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI
