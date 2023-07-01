The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Dallin Leavitt and the Green Bay Packers opening the year with a game against the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Dallin Leavitt Injury Status

Leavitt is currently not on the injured list.

Dallin Leavitt 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 0 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Packers Players

Dallin Leavitt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 16 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 0 0 0

