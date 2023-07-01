Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.429) and total hits (80) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.1%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Yelich has had an RBI in 25 games this season (31.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (49.4%), including 17 games with multiple runs (21.5%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .272 AVG .272 .373 OBP .361 .456 SLG .405 14 XBH 13 5 HR 4 18 RBI 19 40/20 K/BB 37/21 8 SB 10

