The Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is currently in 83rd place with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished under par five times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 47th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -5 268 0 19 0 0 $1.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Bezuidenhout placed 83rd in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Bezuidenhout has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Bezuidenhout finished 83rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,030 yards.

The average course Bezuidenhout has played i the last year (7,297 yards) is 73 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Bezuidenhout's Last Time Out

Bezuidenhout shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was below average, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

Bezuidenhout shot better than 91% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.55.

Bezuidenhout fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Bezuidenhout had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Bezuidenhout's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that most recent competition, Bezuidenhout's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Bezuidenhout finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three of the four par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Bezuidenhout finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Bezuidenhout Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Bezuidenhout's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.