The 2023 win total established for the Central Michigan Chippewas, 5.5, predicts it's going to be a rough year.

Central Michigan Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 -110 -115 52.4%

Chippewas' 2022 Performance

Central Michigan averaged 366.4 yards per game on offense last season (86th in FBS), and it ranked 64th on the other side of the ball with 375.3 yards allowed per game.

Central Michigan put up 207.3 passing yards per game on offense last year (97th in FBS), and it surrendered 224.6 passing yards per game (65th) on the other side of the ball.

Last season CMU won just two games at home and twice away from home.

The Chippewas won one game as underdogs (1-4) and went 3-4 as favorites.

Central Michigan's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Daniel Richardson QB 1,978 YDS (56.1%) / 15 TD / 5 INT Lew Nichols RB 601 YDS / 6 TD / 50.1 YPG / 3.4 YPC

21 REC / 128 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.7 REC YPG Bert Emanuel Jr. QB 54 YDS (50.0%) / 0 TD / 0 INT

496 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 41.3 RUSH YPG Joel Wilson TE 44 REC / 445 YDS / 6 TD / 37.1 YPG Thomas Incoom DL 31 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 10.5 SACK Kyle Moretti LB 39 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK Trey Jones DB 39 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Ronald Kent Jr. DB 30 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Chippewas' Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Chippewas will be playing the 82nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Central Michigan will have the 81st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last year (45).

Central Michigan has six games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last season.

Central Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Michigan State September 1 - - 2 New Hampshire September 9 - - 3 @ Notre Dame September 16 - - 4 @ South Alabama September 23 - - 5 Eastern Michigan September 30 - - 6 @ Buffalo October 7 - - 7 Akron October 14 - - 8 @ Ball State October 21 - - 10 Northern Illinois October 31 - - 11 @ Western Michigan November 7 - - 12 @ Ohio November 15 - - 13 Toledo November 24 - -

