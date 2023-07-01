At +3000, the Central Michigan Chippewas have the seventh-ranked odds in the conference to win the MAC in 2023. Peruse the odds and other stats below prior to making a futures bet.

Central Michigan Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300)

+3000 (Bet $10 to win $300) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Central Michigan 2023 Schedule

Central Michigan has been handed the 82nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (68). The Chippewas' schedule has games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022, which includes against teams with nine or more wins and against squads that accumulated fewer than four wins.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Michigan State September 1 1 - New Hampshire September 9 2 - @ Notre Dame September 16 3 - @ South Alabama September 23 4 - Eastern Michigan September 30 5 - @ Buffalo October 7 6 - Akron October 14 7 - @ Ball State October 21 8 - Northern Illinois October 31 10 - @ Western Michigan November 7 11 - @ Ohio November 15 12 - Toledo November 24 13 -

