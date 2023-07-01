The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will have Cameron Percy in the field from June 29 - July 2 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Percy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Percy Insights

Percy has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Percy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Percy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Percy has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 36 -5 279 0 11 0 1 $725,077

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Percy finished 41st in his only finish at this event in three visits.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Percy last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,024 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,370-yard length for this week's event.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Percy has played in the past year has been 61 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Percy's Last Time Out

Percy was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 57th percentile.

Percy was better than just 21% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Percy shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Percy recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Percy's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average of 6.3.

At that most recent tournament, Percy's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Percy ended the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Percy fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Percy Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.