Cameron Champ is set to take part in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Cameron Champ Insights

Champ has finished under par seven times and posted five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Champ has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Champ has had an average finish of 57th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Champ has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 31 -7 277 0 7 0 2 $818,870

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Champ's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 26th.

Champ has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Champ finished 20th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 346 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,024).

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 80 yards longer than the average course Champ has played in the past year (7,290 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ finished in the 19th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 32nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Champ shot better than only 29% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Champ fared equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Champ recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.7).

Champ's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

In that most recent outing, Champ's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Champ finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Champ finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

