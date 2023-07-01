Brent Grant will play at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Grant at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Brent Grant Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Grant has shot under par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Grant has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five tournaments, Grant's average finish has been 68th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Grant hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 68th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 40 -6 280 0 8 0 1 $343,636

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Grant has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,297 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant finished in the ninth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.40 strokes.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 30th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Grant was better than 67% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Grant did not card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Grant carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.6).

Grant's two birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average of 4.1.

At that last outing, Grant's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Grant finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on four of the six par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Grant recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.4.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

+35000

