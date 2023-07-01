The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club will include Brandt Snedeker. The tournament is from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Snedeker at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brandt Snedeker Insights

Snedeker has finished under par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Snedeker has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five appearances, Snedeker has had an average finish of 50th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Snedeker has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 50 +1 289 0 2 0 0 $87,840

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Snedeker's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 22nd.

Snedeker has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Snedeker will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Snedeker's Last Time Out

Snedeker was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.67 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.29 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Snedeker was better than only 9% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Snedeker failed to record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Snedeker had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Snedeker's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

At that last outing, Snedeker's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Snedeker ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Snedeker fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Snedeker Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.