The Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Brandon Wu is currently in 55th place with a score of -2.

Brandon Wu Insights

Wu has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Wu has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds.

Wu has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Wu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 31 -7 265 0 19 2 5 $2.8M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Wu has had an average finish of 43rd at this tournament in two appearances, including a personal best 30th-place.

Wu made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Wu finished 55th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,030 yards.

The average course Wu has played i the last year (7,241 yards) is 129 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 72nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Wu was better than only 1% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Wu recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Wu did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

Wu's six birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

At that most recent tournament, Wu's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Wu finished the Travelers Championship without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Wu recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Wu Odds to Win: +20000

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.