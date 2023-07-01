Ben Taylor is set for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club (par-72) in Detroit, Michigan from June 29 - July 2. The purse is $8,800,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Taylor at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Ben Taylor Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Taylor has shot under par once, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Taylor has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Taylor finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 33 -6 278 0 12 3 4 $1.7M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Taylor fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Taylor will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,261 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was below average, putting him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Taylor shot better than 91% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Taylor shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Taylor had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Taylor's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that most recent outing, Taylor posted a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Taylor ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on four of the four par-5s, more than the field's average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

Taylor Odds to Win: +40000

