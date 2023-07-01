The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will have Ben Martin in the field from June 29 - July 2 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Martin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Ben Martin Insights

Martin has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Martin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Martin's average finish has been 55th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Martin has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 37 -6 278 0 16 1 3 $1.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Martin wound up 24th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Martin has made the cut one time in his previous three entries in this event.

Martin finished 24th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,024 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,370-yard length for this week's event.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Martin has played i the last year (7,268 yards) is 102 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of the field.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship placed him in the 59th percentile.

Martin was better than 41% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Martin failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged two).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Martin carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Martin's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

At that most recent outing, Martin's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Martin ended the Travelers Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Martin finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Martin Odds to Win: +15000

