Austin Cook will be at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at the par-72, 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2.

Austin Cook Insights

Cook has finished below par four times and posted three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Cook finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Cook has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 36 -8 278 0 11 0 0 $445,272

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Cook has had an average finish of 48th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 39th-place.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Cook last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 57th.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The average course Cook has played i the last year (7,302 yards) is 68 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Cook's Last Time Out

Cook was rather mediocre over the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging par to finish in the 44th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.38 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

Cook was better than just 22% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Cook failed to record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Cook did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.2).

Cook carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last tournament, Cook's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Cook finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Cook finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

