The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club includes Augusto Nunez. The tournament takes place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Nunez at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Augusto Nunez Insights

Nunez has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Nunez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Nunez's average finish has been 42nd.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Nunez has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 44 -4 281 0 10 0 0 $325,466

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than average.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Nunez has played i the last year (7,284 yards) is 86 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Nunez's Last Time Out

Nunez was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Nunez shot better than only 9% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Nunez did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Nunez recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.2).

Nunez's five birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average of 6.3.

In that most recent outing, Nunez had a bogey or worse on four of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Nunez finished the RBC Canadian Open without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.2 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Nunez finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

