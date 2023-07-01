Alex Smalley is set to play in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Smalley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Alex Smalley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Smalley has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Smalley has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Smalley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 28 -6 278 0 20 2 4 $2.6M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Smalley played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 346 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The courses that Smalley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,288 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley finished in the 57th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.73 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Smalley shot better than 41% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Smalley recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Smalley had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Smalley's 16 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that most recent competition, Smalley's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Smalley finished the Travelers Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Smalley underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Smalley Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

