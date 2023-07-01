A.J. Dillon's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

A.J. Dillon Injury Status

Dillon is currently not listed as injured.

A.J. Dillon 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 186 CAR, 770 YDS (4.1 YPC), 7 TD 43 TAR, 28 REC, 206 YDS, 0 TD

A.J. Dillon Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 139.60 75 25 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 138.08 81 30 2023 ADP - 87 33

A.J. Dillon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 45 1 5 46 0 Week 2 Bears 18 61 0 1 6 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 12 32 0 2 6 0 Week 4 Patriots 17 73 0 1 11 0 Week 5 Giants 6 34 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Jets 10 41 0 4 11 0 Week 7 @Commanders 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 10 54 0 1 9 0 Week 9 @Lions 11 34 0 2 10 0 Week 10 Cowboys 13 65 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Titans 6 13 0 1 10 0 Week 12 @Eagles 8 64 1 3 24 0 Week 13 @Bears 18 93 1 3 26 0 Week 15 Rams 11 36 2 3 35 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 11 36 1 2 12 0 Week 17 Vikings 12 41 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Lions 9 33 0 0 0 0

