A.J. Dillon: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
A.J. Dillon's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.
A.J. Dillon Injury Status
Dillon is currently not listed as injured.
A.J. Dillon 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|186 CAR, 770 YDS (4.1 YPC), 7 TD
|43 TAR, 28 REC, 206 YDS, 0 TD
A.J. Dillon Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|139.60
|75
|25
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|138.08
|81
|30
|2023 ADP
|-
|87
|33
A.J. Dillon 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|10
|45
|1
|5
|46
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|18
|61
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|12
|32
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|17
|73
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|6
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|10
|41
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|10
|54
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|11
|34
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|13
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|6
|13
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|8
|64
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|18
|93
|1
|3
|26
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|11
|36
|2
|3
|35
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|11
|36
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|12
|41
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|9
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
