Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- The Packers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game offensively last year (17th in NFL), and it allowed 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Packers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.
- When favorites, Green Bay was 5-6. When underdogs, the Packers went 3-3.
- The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.
Packers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- In addition, Jones had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns.
- On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 770 yards (45.3 per game).
- Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).
- Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- Quay Walker delivered 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of June 30 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.