In the series opener on Friday, June 30, Freddy Peralta will take the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers (43-38) as they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42), who will answer with Osvaldo Bido. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total is set for the contest.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.54 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (0-1, 3.45 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 22, or 56.4%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 11-10 (winning 52.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 26 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 14 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-6.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 1st

