Osvaldo Bido will be on the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates when they take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 18th in MLB play with 87 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.370).

The Brewers are 29th in MLB with a .226 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (324 total runs).

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in the majors.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.264).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Freddy Peralta (5-7) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Peralta is trying to record his ninth quality start of the season.

Peralta will look to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele

