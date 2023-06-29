Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Luis Urias (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .145 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In seven of 20 games this year, Urias has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in five of 20 games so far this year.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.179
|AVG
|.111
|.343
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (7-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.95 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 38-year-old has put up a 3.95 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
