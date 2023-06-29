Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on June 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.

In 57.3% of his 75 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (9.3%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.

In 22 games this year (29.3%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 75 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .244 AVG .195 .331 OBP .305 .435 SLG .313 13 XBH 8 6 HR 3 23 RBI 13 45/15 K/BB 42/19 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings