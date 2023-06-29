When the New York Mets (36-44) and Milwaukee Brewers (42-38) face off at Citi Field on Thursday, June 29, Max Scherzer will get the nod for the Mets, while the Brewers will send Adrian Houser to the hill. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Brewers have +155 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (7-2, 3.95 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (2-2, 4.02 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Brewers and Mets game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Yelich hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 51 times and won 26, or 51%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 6-7 (46.2%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Mets have a 2-3 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (47.4%) in those contests.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Brewers had a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-5-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Willy Adames 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Luis Urías 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) William Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Owen Miller 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 1st

