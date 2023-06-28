Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Willy Adames (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .204 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has an RBI in 19 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37.7% of his games this year (26 of 69), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.221
|AVG
|.185
|.295
|OBP
|.285
|.389
|SLG
|.363
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|40/14
|K/BB
|38/17
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.58 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (6-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .206 batting average against him.
